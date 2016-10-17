Newark Valley Bob Greene cross country invitational

NEWARK – The Tornado runners emerged from a solid meet in Binghamton to travel to Newark a mere three days later to run another 3.1 mile course.

Norwich's Jeffrey enjoyed the most success on Friday, Oct. 14 when she took home a 15th place finish in the invitational with a time of 20:15. Jeffrey competed with 138 other girls to bring home that finish.

Following Jeffrey on the girls side was Nicole Mikalunas with a 115th place finish with a 30:06 time, Leslie Galeano at 118th with a 33:39, Payten Seiler at 122nd with a 35:07, and Alison Mikalunas at 137th.