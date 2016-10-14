County considers leasing Otsego tower site to T-Mobile Northeast, LLC

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 14th, 2016

OTSEGO – The Chenango County Safety and Rules Committee offered the following Resolution #10-8 for consideration by the Board of Supervisors at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, regarding the potential leasing of a tower site in the Town of Otsego to T-Mobile Northeast, LLC.

Upon negotiation and approval by County Attorney Alan E. Gordon, Esq., Chairmain Lawrence Wilcox would be authorized to execute, on behalf of the Board of Supervisors, a lease with T-Mobile Northeast, LLC for the lease of land around a vacant tower site in the Town of Otselic with a term lasting up to 30 years.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 26% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook