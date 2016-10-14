Chenango County Health Department goes pink for Breast Cancer awareness

NORWICH – October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This annual event is meant to not only increase attention to the disease but also to remind the public that early screening and detection can save a life. According to the American Cancer Society, “When breast cancer is detected early (localized stage), the 5-year survival rate is 100 percent.”

Chenango County Health Department has joined the ranks of those who ‘Go Pink’ during October by displaying pink ribbons in the windows of the County Office Building and illuminating the building with pink lights at night.

Chenango County Health Department would like to invite the community to join them in painting Chenango County pink. Whether one chooses to change a few lightbulbs, or decide to decorate their window, the department would appreciate your effort in spreading Breast Cancer Awareness. If they even remind one person to get screened, they view that as a success.