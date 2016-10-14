Female declared missing, authorities seeking public’s help

NORWICH – Thursday, Oct. 13, The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were launching a missing person’s investigation.

After responding to a residence on Palmatier Road, in the Town of Greene, authorities identified the missing individual as Angel L. Kocijanski-Pruitt. Pruitt is described as being 17 years of age, 5’ 11’’, with long, curly brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 240 pounds.

Deputies say that Angel was last seen getting into a small, gold colored car. The car was headed south toward State Highway 79. They say that Angel did not appear to be distressed. She had her small black dog with her in the car, and was last seen wearing a very heavy camouflage coat.

Anyone with information that may be pertinent to the investigation are asked and encouraged to contact the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office at (607)334-2000, extension 1.