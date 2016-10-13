Improved play not enough to overcome the Warriors

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 13th, 2016

WALTON – The Trojans volleyball team came home with another loss in 2016, after the Walton Warriors defeated them in three matches at 3-0.

Despite the 3-0 sweep, the match was not all lopsided in the loss. The first set featured a 25-21 score as the lady Trojans were mere points away for the win just couldn’t fight to overcome Walton. The second set Greene dropped at 25-11, before returning to form and forcing the match to extra-points. However, despite the improved play, Greene fell in the third set at 26-24.


