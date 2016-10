UNATEGO – The Oxford Blackhawk varsity volleyball team loaded up and traveled to Unatego, only to come home with another win, after claiming a road win at 3-1.

In commanding fashion Oxford jumped to a 1-0 lead after claiming the first set at 25-14. This however changed to a 1-1 tie after a slip up in Oxford's play allowed Unatego to claim the second set in the night at 25-21.