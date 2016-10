GREENE – To finish out the 2016 regular season, the lady Trojans of Greene's field hockey team stacked on another win when they hosted the Black Knights of Windsor, beating them 4-2.

Hot off their senior night dominating win the night prior, Greene once again showed some prowess on the offensive end on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Youngster – ninth grader – Madison Rice, decided it was her opportunity to step up for her team, scoring the teams first goal on the night with 10:32 left in the first half.