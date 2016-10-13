A must win game

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity football team is coming off a long grueling week of practice, following their devastating loss to division leading Canastota, at 45-13.

The matchup last Friday, Oct. 7, at home marked S-E's senior night celebration where they recognized their six graduating seniors: Sam Tuttle, Tyler White, Brandon Warren, Connor Scott, Joseph Purdy, and Matthew Hull.

At 20-13 at the half, down just one touchdown to undefeated, number three ranked in New York State Canastota S-E was in striking distance last Friday of handing their divisional rival their first loss.

However, spoiling their senior night Canastota returned to state ranked form and poured on 25 second half points for the dominating win.