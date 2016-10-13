Clinton spoils senior night for Marauders field hockey

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 13th, 2016

Frank Speziale Photo

SHERBURNE – The ladies of Sherburne-Earlville's field hockey team were simply overpowered in their matchup with divisional rival Clinton, as Clinton cruised to a 5-0 win.

The matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 13, marked senior night officially for S-E – however, they do a celebration later at their team banquet – however, recognized on the day were the two seniors on the young squad: Alexa Bates and Lexie Jordan.

2016 saw Bates move into the 30s in the scoring column on her varsity career, while Jordan S-E's starting goalkeeper continuously helped keep the Marauders in games with her all too often double digit saves in games.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 36% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook