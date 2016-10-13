Lady Trojans strike six times on senior night for dominating win

GREENE – The Trojan varsity field hockey team played host to the much inferior varsity squad of the Eagles of Spencer-Van Etten, defeating them 6-0.

Prior to the 6-0 victory, the school took a moment to recognize their eight graduating seniors: Jenna Crosby, Katie Anderson, Gina Lobdell, Ashley Whitaker, Veronica Barrilleaux, Mary Klecha, Amanda Walker, and Nicole Hatfield.

To begin the onslaught for the lady Trojans was senior, Jenna Crosby who took the unassisted goal in for the 1-0 lead with 23:05 left in the game. With much time to play in the half still, the Eagles stiffened up somewhat on defense as Greene would fail to score for a solid 20 minutes.