Calling all mural artists

SHERBURNE - Save The Sherburne Inn Restoration Project, Inc. (SSIRP) is requesting proposals from qualified local artists to create a continuous mural on two existing walls of the enclosed dining porch of the historic Sherburne Inn in Sherburne, New York.

All proposals must include a conceptual sketch of the mural you propose to create, a minimum of five examples of your work in the style you propose to use in the mural, submitted as .jpg files (on a flash drive or DVD if submission is by mail, or as attachments if submission is by email), a biography and resume, as well as a narrative describing the proposed mural.