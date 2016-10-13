Oxford Lions Club boasts commitment to commuinty through highway cleanup

OXFORD – It’s a task that can easily and often be overlooked, not to mention dangerous–but if not for a handful of generous volunteers donating hours of their free time through organizations like the Oxford Lions Club, trash and litter strewn about our community highways would be left unchecked.

Recently, the Oxford Lions Club got together to combat the careless deposits of litterbugs along their adopted stretch of State highway 12 in the town of Oxford. With their “We serve” motto in mind and at the fore of the semi-annual roadside clean up project, the Lions proved their worth, humbly picking up for everyone’s enjoyment much as they have for more than two decades.