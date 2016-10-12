Norwich Tennis falls in STAC semi-finals

Frank Speziale Photo

BINGHAMTON – The high powered Norwich girls varsity tennis team met their match when they faced off against Horseheads in the STAC Semi-final's match.

The matchup took place at Recreation Park, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to which Norwich fell to Horseheads 6-1 on the day, ending their regular season.

“We played them tough we had our chances but we were just a little off today,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart.

The rust from an eight day stretch of no live action for Norwich – last played Chenango Forks eight days prior – simply caught up to Norwich.

“I felt our timing on our shots were a little off today. We had very good match play from every position but could not win the big points,” said coach Stewart.