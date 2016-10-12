Bobcats take third in MAC Crossover tournament

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 12th, 2016

BAINBRIDGE – The Bainbridge-Guilford boys varsity soccer team fell just short of a divisional title the other day when they lost to Greene, but avenged their loss with a regular season ending win at home, to claim third place in the MAC Crossover tournament with a 2-1 overtime win over Walton.

Aiden Nolan got the momentum shifted in the Bobcats favor early when he took a pass from Ryan Cooper and found the back of the net with 1:31 left in the first half. This 1-0 lead would remain B-Gs for nearly the entire second half, however, a Walton striker found the net past keeper Sean Jones with a mere 1:38 left in regulation.


