By Cameron Turner

Sun Sports Editor

cturner@evesun.com

BAINBRIDGE Facing some stiffer competition was no matter when all was said and done for the Bobcats of Bainbridge-Guilford's undefeated varsity volleyball team, as they won another match in just three sets.

The domination from the young squad seems nearly unprecedented, however, the tight-knit Bobcat squad uses communication to showcase their skills on the court.