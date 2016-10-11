We’ve been conned

If you love Hillary you might not like this. If you love government you might not like this.

It seems as clear as Saran wrap that we have been conned. Over this Hillary e-mail mess.

1. Clearly she set up a cockamamie system your nephew could hack. And maybe did. She did so to hide stuff from you. That is, to keep you from seeing things you are entitled to see. The Freedom of Information Act says you are.

She did this to hide how the Clinton Foundation linked to the State Department. Big fish paid big money to the foundation. The foundation told Hillary’s aides. The aides and Hillary did favors for the big fish. Some of her aides had three jobs. One with State. One with the foundation. One with a company linked to the foundation. Now why do you suppose they did?

Clearly State opened a few doors for Bill. Who pocketed many millions for peddling his influence. The Clintons and the foundation made a lot of money through this malarkey.

2. A lot of the big fish were camouflaged. It is illegal for some foreigners to give money to campaigns and foundations. Voila! Like magic, the foundation created a Canadian wing. Thousands of big fish donated to that wing. The wing forwarded money to the U.S. Without divulging the names of the big fish. You had to expect that.

3. When Congress and the FBI looked into this, people destroyed evidence for her. Her own people. Her consultants. People within State. People blocked access to investigators. The White House co-ordinated with Clinton people. To create smoke screens to hide the evidence. There was a massive effort to hide and destroy evidence.

4. The fix was in. From the top of the Justice Department on down. Perhaps from the White House down. The FBI did backflips. To make things easy for the Clintonistas. They handed out immunity deals like candy at Halloween. They cut deals they never cut with ordinary folks. The head of the Justice Department sat down with Bill. Whose wife was under investigation. Who could easily have been involved. Absolutely unprecedented. Except in banana republics.

5. Clearly the system was rigged. To treat Hillary as if she is royalty. To treat her as if she is untouchable. To treat her as innocent, no matter what turns up.

6. The law means nothing at such high levels. At your level it does. Do one-tenth of what Hillary has done and you face prosecution.

This kerfuffle is over nothing? Duhhhh. Yes, it involves the stench of the foundation. But what about the classified documents in her e-mails?

Why do you think we classify documents? Maybe to protect lives? Like those of men and women aboard our Navy ships? (Remember the USS Cole?) Like those of our ambassador and his aides in Benghazi? Like those of our agents around the world?

We classify documents to protect America and its people. That seems to have been overlooked. People might get blown up because of e-mail leaks? Who cares? Getting elected is far more important.

Pundits wonder why so many of us don’t trust our government. Well, what we see is a tiny fraction of what really goes on. But here is what we do see from top government people: They destroy crucial evidence. They dodge the Freedom of Information Act. They collude to deny you what you are entitled to know. They evade on a massive scale. They lie to you. God, do they lie. They hide pay-for-play at the highest levels of government. It involves millions of bucks of influence peddling. The IRS lies, deceives and obstructs. And destroys evidence. So does the VA. To keep us from knowing how badly it treats some poor vets.

All of this reminds me of the Nixon mess with Watergate. As the truth dribbled out, so many Americans asked if we could trust any politician, any government official. Sadly, millions ask the same question today.

From Tom…as in Morgan.