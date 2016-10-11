Hands-on workshops planned for equine owners in central NY

MORRISVILLE – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County and partners at Cazenovia and Morrisville State Colleges have announced registration is now open to equine owners for two upcoming workshops. The educational workshops will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 12 and October 26, and will each discuss a unique facet of equine ownership.

Equine owners and those that work around horses are said to benefit from attending the hands-on workshops that will expose participants to the best practices of the equine industry.

A workshop on 'Equine Health and Care at Home' will take place on October 12 at the Cazenovia College Equine Education Center located at 4460 Woodfield Road, Cazenovia, New York. Registration will begin at 6 p.m.