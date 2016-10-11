Oxford Academy renews academic program with NBT Bank

OXFORD – The Oxford Academy and Central School District added a new life skill to its educational curriculum last year with NBT Bank’s Strive Financial Literacy program, and the program was so successful that it is continuing this year. Classes will be offered twice per month starting in October, 2016 and running through May, 2017.

“Oxford Academy is committed to providing a wide range of opportunities for students to learn and maximize their potential. Our partnership with NBT Bank has paved the way for rich learning experiences that will benefit students not only today, but for years to come,” said Oxford Academy and Central Schools Superintendent Shawn Bissetta. “Financial literacy is a key ingredient to an individual’s overall well-being, and thanks to our partnership with NBT, our students are being provided with the tools needed to successfully navigate through a multitude of challenges and opportunities related to personal financial planning.”