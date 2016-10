On Friday, October 7, the Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich selected the winner of their annual Ford Mustang Sweepstakes. Bob Brooks of Mayfield, New York was the lucky winner of a 1965 Baby Blue Ford Mustang Convertible. Tickets for the sweepstakes were sold between March 1 and September 30 of this year. For next year's sweepstakes, the Northeast Classic Car Museum will begin selling tickets in January for a chance to win a '65 Red Ford Mustang Convertible.