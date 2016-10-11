Oxford Legion to host Annual Harvest Dinner

OXFORD - The Oxford American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) of Fort Hill Post #376 is getting things ready for this year’s benefit Harvest Dinner. The roast turkey feast complete with loads of trimmings and dessert pies will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5–7 p.m., with take-outs only from 4–5 p.m. Community members are invited to have a delicious hearty, “home cooked” meal and support this good cause, the Finch Book and Education Fund.

Fifteen years ago, Sally Finch started this fundraiser with ALA Unit 376 to pomote literacy for Oxford community youth. Members of Unit 376 bake and donate sweet quick breads like zucchini and banana loaves to serve before the dinner and homemade apple and pumpkin pies to serve for dessert. Squash was donated by Betsy and Jim Van Houten of Van Houten Farms. The rest of the dinner will be cooked in the Post 376 kitchen by ALA volunteers.