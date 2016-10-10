‘Monday Movie at the Moon’ event taking place Monday

NORWICH – Staying true to its mission of increasing awareness around programs that provide opportunities for interested residents to network and strengthen community ties, the local volunteer organization Link and Live Locally is pleased to support a 'Monday Movie at the Moon' event tonight, Oct. 10, in Norwich.

The film being shown will be 'Pete Seeger: The Power of Song;’ a film about the esteemed singer and composer who believed music could be a force for good, and who reinforced that idea by writing songs that have helped shape our times. His songs include: 'If I Had a Hammer,' 'Turn Turn Turn,' and 'Where Have All the Flowers Gone?' He also is credited with popularizing Woody Guthrie's 'This Land is Your Land.'