Auditions for new musical being held in Norwich

NORWICH - There is a new singing opportunity being planned for Norwich and the surrounding area. Singers from area church choirs, school choirs, and community members are invited to join together to perform “Ceremony of Candles”: A Cantata for Advent and Christmas by Joseph Martin.

The event will be hosted by the United Church of Christ, First Congregational of Norwich, under the leadership of Mary Mayo Williams (director) and Bob Oehme (accompanist). The rehearsals and performance will take place at the church, located at 11 West Main Street, in Norwich.