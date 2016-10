COLUMBUS - The historic train depot, donated to the Town of Columbus in 2011 by Chobani, is the setting for Linda Foote’s vibrant quilting exhibit. Set to be unveiled Saturday, Oct. 8, at Columbus Days in Norton Park, Foote’s art looms large as you walk into the meeting space. Her use of pattern and color, eye-catching anywhere, is set off by the tall unfinished walls in the former South Edmeston icon.