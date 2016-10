NORWICH – This Friday and Saturday, Oct 7 and 8, St. Bartholomew's Church in Norwich will be hosting its annual Festa Italiana.

On Friday night, there will be a wine tasting fundraiser, from 6 until 9 p.m. The fundraiser will feature premium Finger Lake Wines, hand-crafted by O-Neh-Da and Eagle Crest Vineyards, of Hemlock Lake.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $20 each, or you can purchase two tickets for $30. Admission includes wine tasting, as well as Italian appetizers.