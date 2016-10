Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – In lieu of a parade, the Norwich High School Pep Club has organized a Homecoming Carnival to precede the football game, and it is free to the public.

The Carnival will take place from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. just inside the gates of the Norwich football field. There will be free carnival games, face-painting, a photo-booth, and plenty of carnival-themed goodies up for grabs.