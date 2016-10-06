Tornado girls soccer concludes 2016 with a loss

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 6th, 2016

BINGHAMTON – In what marked the final game of the season, Norwich varsity girls soccer team fell victim one more time on the season, losing 3-0 to the Chenango Valley Warriors.

The Tornado girls were looking to upset the CV crowd with a win as they were playing their last game on the road during Cvs senior recognition night, on Oct. 5. However, after suffering a 2-0 deficit in the first half of play, the traction for the comeback in the game was just nonexistent as Norwich slipped allowing one additional goal in the second half.


