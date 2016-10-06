Tornado boys soccer earns first win of 2016

AFTON – In their last road game of 2016, the Norwich Varsity boys soccer team earned the win they have been searching for all season, when they defeated Afton 3-2.

Norwich, with their halftime lead of 2-1, tacked on an additional goal while surrendering another making the final score 3-2.

Scoring in Norwich's first win on the season was Gabe Gawronksi, Mike Trevisani, and Corey Woodard. These three goals off of the 17 shots on goal and six corners lifted a struggled team to the highest they have been thus far. Scoring for Afton was Allen Bronzonis with two goals, and Mikey Graven-Briggs with one assist.