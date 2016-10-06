Tornado second at Class B Championships following tie-breaker decision; Maynard claims individual title

APALACHIN – The dominate golfers hailing from Norwich high school traveled with their head coach, David Branham, to The Links at Hiawatha for their biggest showdown to date in 2016.

The Class B Championships stood waiting for the six Norwich golfers: Alex Gage, Nate Scheer, Brenon Maynard, Ryan Johnson, Griffin Clipston, and A.J. Little.

The Tornado boys, already producing an impressive 11-1 league record, looking to continue that domination at the championships, and they did just that.

The production from the Norwich golfers on the day produced a tournament low 390-points. However, despite securing the team low, Norwich would be accompanied at 390 by Seton Catholic as well.