Tornado second at Class B Championships following tie-breaker decision; Maynard claims individual title

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 6th, 2016

APALACHIN – The dominate golfers hailing from Norwich high school traveled with their head coach, David Branham, to The Links at Hiawatha for their biggest showdown to date in 2016.

The Class B Championships stood waiting for the six Norwich golfers: Alex Gage, Nate Scheer, Brenon Maynard, Ryan Johnson, Griffin Clipston, and A.J. Little.

The Tornado boys, already producing an impressive 11-1 league record, looking to continue that domination at the championships, and they did just that.

The production from the Norwich golfers on the day produced a tournament low 390-points. However, despite securing the team low, Norwich would be accompanied at 390 by Seton Catholic as well.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 29% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook