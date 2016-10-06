First half deficit too much for S-E boys to overcome on senior night

Frank Pictures

SHERBURNE – The Holland Patent Golden Knights varsity soccer team traveled to Sherburne-Earlville high school in hopes of upsetting the Marauders on their senior night, a goal they accomplished with a 4-0 shutout win.

Prior to the game starting on Oct. 4, the Marauders acknowledged their three graduating seniors: Salvatore Magro, Donavan Howard and Walter Kiehn.

“The Golden Knights blitzed the Marauders early and often as they scored all four of their goal in the first half of play. Jules Staub scored two goals for Holland Patent while Finn Woods contributed a goal an assist and Connor Lynsky also tallied a goal,” said S-E head coach Mike Rodriguez.