Vikings fail to tame the Lions as they lose in a landslide

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 5th, 2016

CINCINNATUS – The Otselic Valley Vikings boys soccer team suffered yet another blow to their season when they lost to the Lions of Cincinnatus by a score of 7-0.

“OV did not get off the bus until about 20 minutes into the game,” said Otselic Valley head coach Jacob Preston.

The first half of play saw a better effort from Otselic Valley as they only trailed 2-0 at the half. However, the Lions and their 23 shots on goal would not be denied as they managed to emerge from the half to rack up five additional strikes.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 39% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook