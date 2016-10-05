Vikings fail to tame the Lions as they lose in a landslide

CINCINNATUS – The Otselic Valley Vikings boys soccer team suffered yet another blow to their season when they lost to the Lions of Cincinnatus by a score of 7-0.

“OV did not get off the bus until about 20 minutes into the game,” said Otselic Valley head coach Jacob Preston.

The first half of play saw a better effort from Otselic Valley as they only trailed 2-0 at the half. However, the Lions and their 23 shots on goal would not be denied as they managed to emerge from the half to rack up five additional strikes.