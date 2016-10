BAINBRIDGE – Sidney posed no threat to unseating the undefeated Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats volleyball team when BG hosted Sidney for an easily won 3-0 set sweep of the match.

The young but powerful Bobcats devoured the Warriors on Monday, Oct. 3, defeating them in three sets at 25-12, 25-8, before landing the final win with a 25-14 set.