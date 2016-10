HARPURSVILLE - The Harpursville-Afton boys soccer team saw their record slip to 1-10 after two consecutive losses last week.

In the first match, the Hornets fell victim to an eight goal defeat to Delhi.

Delhi struck early and often, setting shooters up in the right places. Nate Moon was able to weave his way through the H-A defense to net a brace for his side. Along with his two goals, Moon also had three assists in the game.