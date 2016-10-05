Warner records hat-trick in win over S-E

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 5th, 2016

MORRISVILLE – The Warriors of Morrisville-Eaton hosted the ladies Marauders field hockey team, a game in which the lady Warriors dominated the offense for a 3-1 win in their home Morrisville Stadium.

The win for the Warriors on Monday, Oct. 3, came by two points over S-E, stemming from a 2-0 halftime lead. Following the break it was S-E senior Alexa Bates, assisted by Jessie Buruato, who nailed a shot toward the Warrior goal, finding the back of the net, cutting into the lead. This goal from Bates was the only shot on goal for S-E in the game, while they managed two corners.


