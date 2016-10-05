Walton Warriors wreck the Bobcats

WALTON – The young Bobcat varsity football team of Bainbridge-Guilford traveled to Walton for what proved to be a convincing Walton victory when they tallied up nearly 500 yards rushing en route to a 36-22 win.

Bainbridge-Guilford saw improved play on both sides of the ball in the first half, as the young squad managed to hang with the Warriors – a team always known for their ferocious rushing attack and shutdown defense – as BG managed to play to a tied 6-6 ballgame heading into the halftime break.

Following a 0-0 first quarter, it was Walton who drew the first score in the game when Brooker took the ball in for the nine yard rushing strike with 12:00 left in the second quarter. Nearly 10-minutes of hard-nosed football later BGs Austin Carr took off from the quarterback position for the equalizing score from five yards out.