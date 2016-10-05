Undefeated Hornets blow by Oxford with shutout win

HARPURSVILLE – In what some deemed to be a close matchup – based on years past – the Harpursville-Afton Hornets made short work of a Oxford football team which just couldn’t seem to get anything going, losing 34-0.

The matchup which for the past two years prior was decided by a mere three-points – was decided by a devastating 34 point margin, as the Hornets rushed for monster gains against the Blackhawks on Saturday, Oct 1. – racking up 348 total rushing yards.

The success that Harpursville-Afton enjoyed in the game – couple with their natural running style of football – had the Hornets complete just one of three passes for five yards receiving, as they simply weren’t forced to look to the air.

Instead, Madison Hoover led the deadly attack on the ground for the Hornets notching his game up for an impressive day which saw him record just 10 carries taking those opportunities for 201 yards on the ground and scoring three touchdowns – two rushing one receiving.

Hoover scored each of the first three touchdowns in the game – all coming in the first half of play. Hoover first ripped off a long 57 yard run to the house with 5:06 left in the first quarter. Hoover then looked to the air, where he caught the lone completion in the game for the Hornets, for a five yard touchdown pass from Tyler King with 11:54 left in the second quarter. And to simply put the nail in the coffin early for the visiting Blackhawks, Hoover bested his earlier run when he sped to a 72 yard touchdown for the late score in the second quarter.