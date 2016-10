NORWICH The Norwich varsity golf team once again defended their home course, tacking on yet another win at the Canasawacta Country Club in 2016, as they defeated Seton Catholic Central 194-216.

The 36 par course at the CCC was maneuvered by the Tornado and Saints golfers on the day, Oct. 3, as Norwich now moves their overall league record to 11-1 following the win.