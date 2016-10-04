Norwich tennis claims fifth consecutive division championship on senior night

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Norwich varsity girls tennis team has accomplished one of their seasonal goals, when they took a decisive fourth point for their own, defeating Chenango Forks 4-3.

“We wanted number five and we got it,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart.

The home match against the Blue Devils of Chenango Forks, on Oct. 3, not only marked the day they took the division championship but also marked the 2016 season's senior recognition night as well. Norwich's four seniors – Cierra Sherman, Samantha Gage, Makenzie Maynard, and Brooke Steigerwald – each were recognized prior to the start of the match.

The decisive fourth set that clinched the match for the Tornado girls came off a straight set win of 6-2, and 6-3 as Caroline Stewart landed the win over Hannah Benscoter.

However, to reach the 3-3 match tie prior to taking the 4-3 win, Norwich relied on both doubles and singles play to handle the Blue Devils.