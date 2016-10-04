Sherburne man pleads guilty to manufacturing meth

NORWICH – A Sherburne man entered a plea of guilty to unlawfully manufacturing meth in the third degree, a class D felony, when the Chenango County Court convened for an afternoon session last Monday, Sept. 26.

In an agreed upon disposition with the Chenango County District Attorney's Office, in exchange for his plea of guilty, and his testimony against his co-defendant in any future court proceedings, Ian W. Quinn, 23, will receive a two-year determinate sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections, followed by one and a half years of post release supervision.

Quinn was arrested on Oct. 3, 2015, following an illegal dumping complaint in the Town of Sherburne. When authorities from the Chenango County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene of the complaint, they said that they observed a common item used to manufacture methamphetamine, a one-pot method bottle, in the garbage bag.