Norwich man arrested for innapropriate exposure to youth and elderly

By: Ashley Babbitt, Managing Editor
Published: October 4th, 2016

NORWICH – A 20-year-old sits in the local jail accused of exposing himself to multiple Norwich residents.

Brian J. Thompson of Henry Street in Norwich, was arrested by Detective-Sergeant Reuben Roach of the Norwich Police Department on Monday, Oct. 3, and was charged with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child and public lewdness.

It is alleged that Thompson exposed himself in front of victims at various locations throughout the city, including Park Street, Henry Street, and the windows of a local home for the aging.


