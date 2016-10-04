Norwich man arrested for innapropriate exposure to youth and elderly

NORWICH – A 20-year-old sits in the local jail accused of exposing himself to multiple Norwich residents.

Brian J. Thompson of Henry Street in Norwich, was arrested by Detective-Sergeant Reuben Roach of the Norwich Police Department on Monday, Oct. 3, and was charged with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child and public lewdness.

It is alleged that Thompson exposed himself in front of victims at various locations throughout the city, including Park Street, Henry Street, and the windows of a local home for the aging.