Punching the Clock:  Chenango Valley Technologies

SHERBURNE – As part of our 'Punching the Clock' series for Manufacturing Week, I spent about an hour and a half in the factory at Chenango Valley Technologies (CVT) to get a firsthand look at what their employees might experience on a day-to-day basis.

What I found was that there is a lot going on in CVT at any given time of the day, and their employees are well in-tune with all of it.

CVT, formerly Chenango Tool and Die, is a custom injection molding company located in Sherburne that was founded in 1972. CVT offers in-house part design, mold design, and molding to create various plastic pieces. Their customers range from people who operate from their kitchen table, to companies with thousands of employees, and everywhere in between.

I arrived at CVT for my brief stint as a part of their staff on Monday, October 3, at about 11 a.m. When I got there, CVT President Shawn Baker and Molding Manager Cole Williams were able to get me right to work.

My role in CVT production dealt with the creation of battery boxes: large, plastic, black boxes that will go on to be used for RV, boat, and golf-cart batteries.