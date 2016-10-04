2016 Chenango County rabies clinics announced

CHENANGO COUNTY – The last three rabies clinics in Chenango County for 2016, will be taking place during the months of October through December.

The New York State Public Health Law requires that all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets must receive immunization against rabies before they reach four months of age.

The New York State Agriculture and Markets Law also requires that dogs must be licensed at four months of age.

If your dog, cat or ferret is not currently vaccinated against rabies and is involved in biting an individual, it must be confined for a period of 10 days at an approved facility at the owner's expense. If the animal is currently vaccinated and involved in a bite incident, it may be confined at home for the 10-day period.