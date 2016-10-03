Goalkeeper Thad Karaman shines for S-E, despite two losses and a tie

CLINTON – The first place Warriors of Clinton high school's varsity boys soccer team handed the Marauders a loss on Sept. 28, when Sherburne-Earlville traveled to Clinton – losing 5-1.

S-E struggled to begin the game, as Clinton struck quickly for two scores in the first half early on.

This was followed by a Marauder score by Kyle Cole, drawing the game to a respectable 2-1 deficit with the first place Warriors. This short-lived momentum would come to an end with a S-E self inflicted goal, raising the deficit to 3-1 at the half.

“The Marauders hung tough as Kyle Cole cut the deficit with a goal fed by Owen Rodriguez making it 2 – 1,” explained S-E head coach Mike Rodriguez. 'Yet an S-E own goal before the half made it 3-1.”

Following the half, Clinton would tack on two more goals as the S-E offense stalled producing no more strikes in the contest.

Leading the Warriors in scoring was Joshua Houle with two goals, followed by Henry Garner with a goal and an assist, Nikesh Sharma with a goal, with Cody Jones of S-E tacking on a goal for Clinton. Clinton recorded 22 shots on goal, 10 corner kicks, with their keeper Dominic Pascucci having two saves.

On the Sherburne-Earlville side Kyle Cole would record the lone goal off a pass from Owen Rodriguez, as S-E only managed three shots on goal, and one corner kick. In the loss S-E's goalkeeper shined with 18 saves in the game.