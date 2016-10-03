Tornado volleyball wins at home over visiting Wildcats

NORWICH – The Norwich varsity volleyball team scratched out a tough win over visiting Johnson City.

Norwich earned the 3-1 win over the Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 22. The Tornado girls jumped out in fashion, dominating JC in the opening set for the 25-9 win. Up 1-0 over JC, they faced a much tougher outing the second time around, only managing the win at 25-21. With the momentum slowly shifting toward the Wildcats, it was JC who claimed a win in the third set, with 25-18 win, forcing the match to continue.

Facing a potential fifth set, Norwich returned to form for the dominating 25-10 win to close out the match, with a 3-1 victory on the night.