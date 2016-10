GREENE – Greene's girls varsity program fulfilled a season's long goal with their hard fought, long awaited first win on the season, when they defeated Oxford on Sept. 28, at home with a score of 2-0.

In a hard fought dragged out game, Greene would take the 1-0 lead heading into the half over Oxford when eighth grader Jenna Albin took an assist from Nicole Repp, finding the back of the net for her first varsity goal.