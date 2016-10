WATERVILLE – Coming off a two game skid, the ladies of Waterville high school's girls soccer team handed the S-E girls soccer team another loss, shutting S-E out at 4-0.

The matchup on Sept. 29, featured a Waterville offense which was slow to start, finding the net only once in the first half. However, despite the slow start, and only a 1-0 halftime lead, S-E would fail to hold off the scores in the second half, as three more shots would find the net.