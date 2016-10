ONEONTA – The Norwich varsity boys soccer team traveled to Oneonta for a game on Thursday, Sept. 29, in what proved to be more of an offensive showcase for the Yellowjackets as they won by a score of 9-1.

Oneonta waisted no time in scoring, as they ended the first half with a dominating score of 7-1. In the loss for Norwich, Luis Martinez-Diaz found the back of the net in the first half for an unassisted goal off a corner kick.