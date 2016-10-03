Tornado girls stung by the Yellowjackets

ONEONTA – With a 0-0 halftime score, the Norwich girls soccer team could not hold on for the win, as Oneonta took advantage of opportunities in the second half to claim the 3-0 win on Sept. 28.

Following the scoreless first half, Oneonta burst onto the scene with three assisted goals coming at 38:40, 25:03, and 11:30 left in the half. Scoring for Oneonta was Jordan Gaisford with an assist from number 24, Meredith Smithling. This opening score was followed by another Gaisford strike, this time assisted by number 17, Mary Darts.