Tornado swimmers defeat Greene

GREENE – The Norwich girls varsity swim team traveled to Greene high school to take on the lady Trojans this past Wednesday, Sept. 28, emerging with a landslide 113-57 win on the road.

Impressively on the day, Norwich claimed the top spot in 10 of the 11 events in the meet.

• Norwich's first win came in the very first event – 200 yard medley relay – where the team of Melissa Stroh, Kaitlyn Blaisure, Maya Blaisure, and Emma Blenis won with a time of 2:14.80. In second Norwich saw Lauren Llewellyn, Ashton Wenzel, Emerson Burton, and Riley Revoir finish with a 2:17.95. While Greene's relay of Kelly Darling, Amy Bentley, Ciara Gunderson, and Ella Prindle finished with a 2:44.09.

• The top two spots in the 200 freestyle – second event in the meet – went to Norwich as Margie Winter finished with 2:19.39 in first place; while Alison Porack finished in second with a 2:36.28. In third Green had Baileigh Estabrook finish with a 2:54.04.

• Norwich's Lauren Llewellyn claimed the top spot in the third event – 200 yard individual medley – with her time of 2:56.30. Llewelyn was followed by Emma Blenis of Norwich with second place time of 3:04.43. Green once again claimed third with Kiersten Frair's time of 3:07.28.