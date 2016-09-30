Magicians win despite SE's Bates 30th career goal

HERKIMER – The ladies of Herkimer high school hosted the Sherburne-Earlville Marauders field hockey team on Sept. 29, in a match that would be decided ultimately at the half time break, Herkimer won the game 3-1 for a final score.

The Magicians scored the first two goals over S-E in daunting fashion, with a goal coming at 13:38 and 4:06 left on the clock in the first half.

“After a quick time out to make some adjustments, S-E came out and scored at 3:32,” said Sherburne-Earlville head coach Sheila Cooman.