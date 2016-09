WINDSOR For the first time in over a week, Norwich varsity golf took to the road in a match that proved to be just as great as their recent home ones.

Norwich would earn the 196 to 202 win over Windsor at Golden Oak Golf Course, which is a 35 par course. Impressively for Norwich in this win, was the mere fact that with this latest win, Norwich moves to 10-1 on the season while also clinching the east division championship.